PORTER, Jane McCallister



Age 90, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. She was "Mom" to her three sons, Jim, Dave, and Rick; "Nanie" to her five grandchildren, Mac, Laine, Mae, Will, and Tess; and just "Jane" to her three daughters-in-law, Karen, Brenda, and Lisa, and her hundreds, if not thousands, of friends. Jane was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 22, 1931. Her family moved to Dayton when she was a child. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1949. She received her degree from Denison University in 1953, where she was a member of Alpha Phi Fraternity and several honorary societies. It was at Denison where she met the love of her life, Bob Porter, and they married on June 11, 1955. She taught for



several years at Fairmont High School, but her favorite job was that of mother and grandmother. Jane was very active in her community and volunteered often. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she was an Altar Guild



directress and served two vestry terms as both junior and



senior warden. She was also a member of the Junior League of Dayton where she chaired several committees and served as treasurer and vice president. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, L.S. (Mac) and Mary E. McCallister; her husband, Robert E. Porter; and her son David M. Porter. She is survived by her sons James R. (Karen) and Richard W. (Lisa) Porter; daughter-in-law Brenda M. Porter; and grandchildren James "Mac" Porter, Laine Porter, Mae Porter, Will Porter, and Tess Porter. Please send memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

