Popham, MaLynda J.
MaLynda J. Popham, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday morning, July 13, 2025. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.littletonandrue.com
