POPE-ROUSH, Judith "Jude"



Judith Pope-Roush, "Jude", passed away November 6, 2022, after a long illness. She was born August 1, 1945, to Ralph and Denise Pope in Glasgow, Scotland. A lifelong resident of Dayton and Kettering Ohio, she graduated from Colonel White HS in 1963 and attended Ohio University for 2 years.



In 1968, Jude became an Executive Secretary for the Dayton Jaycees. In 1970, she joined the City Beautiful Council of Dayton as an Administrative Assistant and briefly Interim Director. A passionate environmentalist, Jude helped create agency programs for neighborhood and open space clean ups, school and park ecology programs, as well as the first recycling center. In 1972, she left her role with the city to partner with friends to open and manage 'Planted Earth', a retail shop specializing in plants, interior landscaping and local artwork and crafts. After starting her family, Jude began her long career in insurance, working with the Hank Saeks Agency and subsequently Brown (Phil) Insurance Co.



Jude is survived by her son Jordan Hart Pope-Roush, her sisters Karen Dwyer and Alison Parker, her nephew Jason (Jaime) Pratt and their children Georgia, Avery and Davis, nephew Evan Parker, and dear friend and co-worker Margie Shultz.



Jude was the guiding star of our family; loving mother, wise and witty, wonderful friend and counselor, and a beautiful, generous human being, who will be sadly and greatly missed.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Jude's family.

