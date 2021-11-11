POPE, Patricia A.



Age 82, of Dayton, departed November 5, 2021. She was a 1957 graduate of Dunbar High School. Patricia was a regular visitor at the Roosevelt Rec



Center, a great baker and



talented seamstress. Preceded in death by her parents James G. and Emma L. (Whatley) Layne; sister Bobbie J. Layne Sneed; brother John E. Layne, special nephew Mark A. Sneed. Survived by husband of 60 years Tommy G. Pope; sister Brenda L. Layne Frazier (Bruce); aunt Margaret Sutton; devoted



niece-in-law Tia M. White; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation, 11AM-12PM, Friday, Nov., 12, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside Service, 12:30PM, Woodland Cemetery.



Mask Required. HHRoberts.com.

