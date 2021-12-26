POPE, Marilyn King



Age 75, of Kettering, peacefully passed away Wednesday,



December 22, 2021. Marilyn was born May 11, 1946, in



Columbus, OH, to the late Dr. Benjamin and Jane (Elliot) King. A 1964 graduate of Fairmont West High School, she earned her Master's in education at The Ohio State University. Marilyn devoted 35 years to her students, teaching in Grandview, OH, Wilmette, IL, and retiring from Harmon Elementary School in Oakwood, where she taught 1st grade. She had a servant's heart, infectious laugh, and vibrant spirit. Marilyn's family, friends, and students were the light of her life, and she will be missed by them all. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Jack E. King. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dr. Theodore Pope; adoring children, Chad William Pope, Dr. Amy (Seth) Pope Gross, and Dr. Angela (David) Doyle; grandchildren, Addelyn, Ellie, Anabella, Roan, Josephine, and Charlotte; siblings, Janet (Bob) Deschler, Nancy (Rich) Fidler, Ben King, Bill (Jamie) King; sister-in-law, Susie King, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, December 29 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, December 30 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering. Burial in



David's Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Carlyle House and Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care of Marilyn. Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

