Poole, Theresa A.
age 76 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, March 21, 2025.
She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM. Service to follow 9 AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd, Dayton, OH 45406. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
