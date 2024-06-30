Poole, Reginald

Poole Sr, Reginald D. "Reggie"

Age 48, passed on June 21, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he relocated and resided for 4 years. Reggie leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 22 years, Nia Poole; five children, Reginald DaVon II, Dayton Danielle, Andy-Lee Dalton, Dallas Issac and Dalvin Isaiah; his mother, Verna Poole; loving siblings, Cedric R. Poole of Dayton, Ohio; Brenda (Sheldon) Poole McCray and Steve Poole of Brooklyn, NY. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held 9am-11am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

