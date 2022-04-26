POND, Barbara



Age 90, Hamilton, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on December 28, 1931, the daughter of Roxy Doyt and Ruth (Power) Pond. She was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School and worked for 20 years with the Butler County Human Services, retiring in April 1995. Barbara was an active member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church. She loved to read, listen to good music and above all spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Ron) Hazelwood, Hamilton, and Linda (William)



DeBar, Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Bruce Slade, LaBell, Florida, Teresa (Tony) Gassert, Christopher (Lisa) Hazelwood and Mandy Hazelwood all of Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Cody, Matthew, Austin, Carter, Kayden Slade, Anthony Browne, Kayla and Kendra Hazelwood and Jaylan Hazelwood and great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Phillip, and her beloved



sister, Evelyn Ogden. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Online condolences area available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

