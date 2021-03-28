POLLOCK, John

POLLOCK, Pastor John H.



70 of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of John H. and Clarice R. (Miller) Pollock, Sr. John recently



retired from St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church after more than 40 years of service as



Pastor there and elsewhere at Griffith Lutheran Church in Griffith, Indiana, and Hopeful Lutheran Church in Florence, Kentucky. He had a passion for sports and coaching, and



formerly coached pee wee and high school football and youth basketball, positively impacting many young people through coaching. Survivors include his wife, Regina L. "Gina"



(Spencer); three sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron (Sharon) Pollock, Joel (Jessica) Pollock and Matthew (Sarah) Pollock; four grandchildren, Katie, Jackie, Ben and Victor; two sisters, Clarice Hayes and Christy Pollock and many nieces and



nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. John's



funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in St.



John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Coleman Geraci officiating. Visitation will be held three hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery,



Florence, Kentucky. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

