POLK, Klaus F.



Age 70 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Widdern-Unterkessach, Germany, on March 12, 1952, to the late Alfred and Elfriede (Tyletschek) Polk. Klaus worked as a Master Mechanic at the Matt Castrucci Automall, retiring after approximately 35 years. He was an avid chess player and history buff, enjoying war reenactments. He also enjoyed hiking and photography. Klaus is survived by a daughter, Amber (Matthew) Grimme of Union, and son, Keith Polk of Englewood; two grandchildren, Monika Runyan and Joseph Grimme; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with his parents, Klaus was preceded by his older sister. A celebration of Klaus' life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the German Club Edelweiss, (531 E. Wenger Road, Englewood, Ohio 45322) where friends may gather between 2pm - 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, in Klaus's honor, gifts can be made to The ALS Assn Central Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Please put Research in the memo line. For online condolences, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com