Larry Robert Polen, age 76 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 6, 2024 at the Springfield Regional Medical Hospital. He was born January 22, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Ralph and Patricia (Wolverton) Polen. Larry is survived by his loving sons, Todd (Lisa Marshall) Polen, Matthew Polen, and Nick (Lisa) Polen, grandchildren: Levi, Samuel, Jacob, and Peter, and siblings: Tom, John, Carol, and Yvonne. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Wendy Louise Polen, and his loving wife, Ellen. Larry and Ellen were married for 38 wonderful years until her passing in 2009. Larry selflessly served our country in the United States Air Force for over four years. After his time in the service, he served an apprenticeship to become a licensed electrician. His trade took him to Wright Patt Air Force Base where he worked until his retirement. Aside from his work life, he found great joy in tending to his garden, watching the deer in his backyard, tinkering in the garage and barn, and going on rides through the yard on his Kubota tractor. While he may have been known for being stubborn at times, Larry's stubbornness was often accompanied by his distinctive sense of humor. Everyone cherished his witty remarks that could uplift even the gloomiest of days. Larry's remarkable ability to find humor in any situation showcased the light-heartedness that endeared him to all who were lucky enough to know him. Beneath his sometimes ornery exterior, there beat an incredibly generous heart. Larry believed in helping others whenever he could. His selflessness knew no bounds, leaving an everlasting impact on everyone he encountered. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Billy Newman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center or the charity of your choosing in Larry's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





