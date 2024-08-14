Poelking, Linda

Poelking (DeBrosse), Linda A.



Age 81, of Kettering passed away Monday, August 11, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, after a valiant fight with ALS. She was born October 9, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jon in 2010, her father, Robert DeBrosse in 1993, and her mother Marguerite DeBrosse in 2005. She was a loving mother, grandmother (Mimi) and great grandmother survived by three daughters Sandra D'Agostino of Oakwood, Lori and Jeffrey Igel of Washington Township, Jill and Carl Romer of Kettering; seven grandchildren; Sara (Joe), Marissa (Jonathan), Alana (Clifford), Justin (Roma), Jack, CJ and Danielle; and two great grandchildren Madison and Thea. One brother, David DeBrosse of Bellbrook, and many in-laws, extended family and friends. Linda was a friend of all animals with memberships to several organizations to support their well-being and protection. She had countless mailing labels, calendars and other tokens of appreciation for her generosity. Linda was a member of Holy Angels Church in Dayton and was a graduate of Julienne High School in 1960. Linda was a proud homemaker who was famous for her Christmas fudge and cranberry sauce. She enjoyed listening to the waves of the ocean, the birds singing in the trees, Sunday drives on a crisp autumn day, and her greatest joy was spending time with family which gave her happiness and strength. Linda loved all her pup companions, and everyone appreciated that their furry friends were always welcome at her home, where they would be greeted with plenty of treats and a friendly smile. She will be missed, but her gentle spirit will never be forgotten. Family will receive friends from 10-noon, Monday, August 19, 2024, at Tobias Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to JDF Foundation in Dayton; ALS Ohio or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (www.ohioshospice.org) in memory of Linda.



