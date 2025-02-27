PODIAK, Ima Jean



PODIAK, Ima Jean, Age 89, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and longtime Kettering resident passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, February 24, 2025. She was born March 13, 1935 in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Samuel E. and Ruth E. Morrow. She was a 1953 graduate of DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, Ohio. In Toledo, she was active in the Jaycee Wives and in the Christian Family Movement. Moving to Kettering with her husband and growing family in 1967, she made significant contributions to the Dayton community. She was active in the founding of St. Francis Parish and the construction of the church, a leader at Camp Dakota at St. Leonard's, a day camp program for inner-city children from Dakota Center, a faith formation program leader, and later president of the Keenagers senior fellowship group. She was a regular volunteer at St. Vincent's Hotel, helping build and remodel a soup kitchen as well as starting a thrift store at the downtown YMCA to support St. Vincent's Shelter. She and her husband were long time owners of the Blind Spot window covering business in Dayton and Sugarcreek Township since its opening in 1983. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert J. "Bob" Podiak, her mother, father, and son, William Edward, daughter, Susan Elizabeth Wolf (Podiak), and great grandson Gavin Merrill. She is survived by two brothers, Norman Morrow and Richard Morrow, seven children and their spouses; Rob, Jim, Cathy, Tom and Susan (Wright), Michael and Susan Podiak (Plourde), Nancy and Bryan Link, Dick and Bonny (Morgan), fifteen grandchildren; Stacy Potter, Matt Podiak, Jessica Bosak, Andy Baker, Vincent Baker, Caitlin Bentzen, Amanda Holmes, Tony Wolf, Megan Baxter, Daniel Podiak, Emily Podiak, Linda Podiak, Jacqueline Sorrell, Claire Podiak, and Molly Podiak and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. Ima Jean's generosity, service, faith, and love will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am, Friday, February 28th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 5-7pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Rd in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ima Jean's name to St. Vincent dePaul Society District Council of Dayton Ohio Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



