Plyman, Larry Ray



age 77 of Tipp City passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Deborah; son, Douglas; daughter, Angela (Douglas) Myers; grandchildren, Bailey (Eric) Janczak, Casey Plyman, Shelby (Jacob) Boyden, Tyler Plyman, Abigail Plyman, and Madyson Myers; great-grandchildren, Beckham and Elliott; and a host of other relatives and friends. Larry retired as a Captain on The Dayton Fire Department after 26 years of service. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 31, 2024 at Dayton Firefighters Activity Center, 3616 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH starting at 3PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



