journal-news logo
X

PLUMMER, Wilma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PLUMMER (Howe), Wilma I.

Age 92 of Dayton, passed away peacefully May 21, 2021, at Spring Hills Nursing Home. She was born April 26, 1929, to the late Edith G. (Metz) and Orville C. Howe in Springfield, OH. She is survived by her children: Linda (Dave) Hennie of

Dayton, Dale (Alison) Plummer of Colorado, Scott (Cheryl) Plummer of Arizona, grandchildren: Cherie (Aaron) Siehl,

Michael (Misty) Hennie, Shata Plummer, Levi (Jenny) Plummer, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. Along with her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband: Donald E. Plummer and two infant brothers. The family will not be having a service for Wilma at this time. A private inurnment will take place at Medway Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Kindred Funeral Home,

Englewood is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top