PLESSINGER, Duane



Age 77 of Dayton, died Oct. 17, 2022. Born Jan. 24, 1945, in Greenville, Ohio. Services Private. Condolences and memories are requested by the family for a memorial book, and can be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory, Dayton, OH.