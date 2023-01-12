PLEIMAN, Lawrence



May 30, 1948 - January 8, 2023



Larry lived most of his life in the Dayton, Ohio, area prior to moving to Lancaster in 2019. He died on January 8th at Fairfield Medical Center after a brief illness. Larry was the son of Urban Pleiman and Mildred (Jarvis) Pleiman, husband of Barbara Weiss Richard since 2003, father of Gloria Pleiman (Trimble) Dayton, Roxanne Pleiman, Dayton, Janet (Jeffrey) Hatcher, Morgantown, PA. Also survived by his brothers Leo (Gaye-Lea) Pleiman, and Richard (Judy) Pleiman; and sister Kathie (Bill) May, San Antonio, TX; grandfather to Jacob Baldridge, David Jacobus, Megan Hatcher, Emily Hatcher; affectionately known as Grandpa Larry to seven step-grand and great-grandchildren; and friend of Bill W.



In addition to a lifelong career as a tooling designer in the automotive industry Larry slowed down to smell the roses over the past few decades. He expanded his cooking and baking skills. He enjoyed participation as a volunteer for the Victoria Theatre Association as well as Dayton Metroparks until moving in 2018. He fell in love with Lake George in Upstate New York in the early 2000s and his new extended family; even serving one more time as the resident "chef" at a Weiss family reunion at Lake George this past September.



Larry chose to donate his body to science and his body was accepted at Ohio State University. OSU Wexner Medical helped Larry for many years. We are honoring his wish for no funeral service. If you wish, monetary donations may be made to The Ohio State University Body Donation Program, or the MDS-Foundation.org.

