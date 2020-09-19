PLATT, Willie Mae "Willa" Willie Mae "Willa" Platt, age 76 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of the late Willard Sr. and Mary Jane (Gibbs) McNeil. Willie Mae graduated from Douglas Anderson High School class of 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida. She furthered her education by receiving her B.A. Degree at Jacksonville University. Willie Mae started her career as an RN at St. Vincent Hospital; she also worked at Great American Life and Georgia Pacific. She is survived by her siblings, Charles Sr., Mildred and Joan; her three children, Annette Belden, John (Monique) and Dwayne (Jaeyun) Freeman; 9 grandchildren, Jada, Brandon, Justin, Nia, Nieko, Tyler, Nikki, AJ and Jaeden; 5 great grandchildren, Kanyne, Saint, Josiah, Nicolas and Alexys; numerous nieces and nephews. Willie Mae was also preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley, Jessie, Willard Jr. and Billy; son-in-law Donald Belden and grandson Austin Belden. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 10am to 12pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 12pm with Rev. Victor L. Davis officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

