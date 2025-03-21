Plank, Daniel L.



Daniel L. Plank, a cherished father, brother, and friend, passed away on March 19, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on February 10, 1954, Daniel graduated from Tippecanoe High School and went on to live a life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. He is survived by his siblings, Tami (Randy) Rohrer and Kathy (Paul) Lee, who held a special place in his heart, his daughter, Kelly (Craig) Kiger and his grandson, Boston Kiger. He also leaves behind his best friend, Dean Evans, and his beloved Aunt Kay; nieces, Ashley & Melissa, alongside cousins Linda, Lori, and Brenda. Daniel's life expanded through countless family and close friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Plank and Barbara Kekelis, who guided him with love, and his brother, John Plank, whose bond he cherished deeply. He also was preceded in death by his nephew, David Lee. To share a memory of Daniel or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com