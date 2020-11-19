PITTS, Latoya "Toy"



Latoya "Toy" Pitts, age 45, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born March 21, 1975, to the late Allen Isaacs and Crystal Pitts. She is preceded in death by her parents & grandparents, Donald and Prudence Pitts. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughters, Cieara Pitts (Dave) and Unique Buchanon; one brother,



Allen Jamison; two grandsons, Maijor Hutchinson and David McComb, Jr. Funeral Service, 1:00pm, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424.

