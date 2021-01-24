PITSTICK, Jon Christopher "Chris"



55, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2021, in University of Cincinnati Hospital,



following open heart surgery.



Chris was born February 9, 1965, in Springfield, OH. He moved September 1965, with his parents to their present home in Pleasant Twp., Clark County, OH. Chris so enjoyed his childhood with his 60+ acre back yard and his beloved woods.



Chris was a 1983 graduate of Northeastern High School, Clark County, OH, and a 1988 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, College of Engineering.



He was lead partner and President of Burke Process, Inc. Engineering in Crescent Springs, KY. He had contacts for his company world wide and enjoyed traveling to meet and fulfill his clients' needs.



He is survived by his wife Lori (Borchers) Pitstick; son, John Joseph "Jack" Pitstick (19); daughter, Ceceilagh Paige Pitstick (17), of Villa Hills, KY.; his parents, Fred & Teresa (Sweeney) Pitstick of Clark County, OH; his 4 sisters, Jolie (Kevin) Coffey of Van Buren, OH, Joanie Pitstick (Barry) Keck, Hilliard, OH, Dr. Jodie (Chris) Siedlecki of Broadview Heights, OH, Air Force MSgt. Tracie Pitstick of Huber Heights, OH.; nieces & nephews, Christopher & Grace Keck, Clarksville, TN., Patrick Keck,



Portsmouth, OH, Adam & Olivia Siedlecki, Broadview Heights, OH, Owen, Erica, & Rae Coffey, Van Buren, OH.; special aunt and classmate, Colleen (Sweeney) Birch; first cousin and



college roommate, and band of brothers, Joe Pitstick.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held for his family, January 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crescent Springs, KY.



Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made by mail to Notre Dame Academy/Chris Pitstick Memorial, 1699 Hilton Dr., Park Hills, KY 41011 or online www.ndapandas.org or Covington Catholic, Covington, KY.

