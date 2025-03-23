Pinkard, Kenneth

Pinkard, Jr., Kenneth



age 86, born to Kenneth Sr. & Elizabeth Pinkard in Wedowee, AL. The family settled in Dayton, OH in 1952. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S.-1956, attended Kentucky State Univ. then returned to Dayton and worked at GM, until his retirement in 1998. He wed Bernice in 1976 and to this union a son Brian Scott Pinkard was born. An active member and Deacon at Bethel Church of God in Christ. He loved his community and children. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Jesse Pinkard, aunt Annie J. Sawyer. Survived by wife of 49 years Bernice Pinkard, children: Ronrick Sullen, Deancia Brown, and Brian Pinkard, two grandchildren: Denita Brown and Muffin Brown, three great grandchildren, sister in-law: Eleanor Ruth Pinkard, nephews: Dante' Pinkard, Justin Pinkard, and DaVontae' Pinkard, god-Children: Todd Crosby, Thaddeuss Crosby, and Myesha Grubbs, a host of other family & friends. Visitation 11 AM. Followed by 12 PM service on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Bethel COGIC, 1120 Germantown St. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



