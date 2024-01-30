Pinkard, Beverly A.



age 82, departed this life on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:00 AM, service to follow 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown PK. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



