PIKEY, Paul D. "David"



PAUL D. "DAVID" PIKEY, age 61, of Springfield, passed away May 12, 2023. He was born in Amherst, Ohio on November 23, 1961, the son of Alfred D. and Imogene (Branscum) Pikey. Survivors include his children, Paula Owens, Ashley Russell, Jacob Pikey, Jerid Pikey and Micheala Pikey; six grandchildren; brothers, Micheal and Darren Pikey; sister, Sandra Brookmyer, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Wright. At this time, no services will be held. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



