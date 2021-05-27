PIETRZAK, Timothy



Age 64 of Dayton, passed away on May 20, 2021. He is survived by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Mary (Kneer) Pietrzak; nieces Jessica Pietrzak, Jill (Pietrzak) and Joe Egbert, and Christie (Pietrzak) and Matt Sanderman; great-nephew Jack Egbert and great-nieces Allie Egbert and Lilly and Ava Sanderman, Uncle Jack Whitited of Florida, many cousins and life-long friends Mark Tokarsky and Mike Klos, as well as friends at the Polish Club and other local social clubs. Tim is preceded in death by his parents Tom Sr. and Doris Pietrzak and brother Dan Pietrzak as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and relatives are asked to remember Tim in their thoughts and prayers as the burial will be private.

