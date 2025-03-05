Pierce, Linda



Linda Jean Pierce age 74, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. She was born on February 2, 1951, to the late Floyd and Jean (Klosterman) Doerflein in Cincinnati, Ohio. Linda is survived by her children, Lydia Russell, Cynthia Henderson, Sherri Myers, Jean Jackson, Anna Redmond and Thomas Myers Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany Holland, Michael Myers, Jonathan Myers, and Alissa Golloway, Michelle Myers, and W.C. Jackson Jr.; siblings, Tom Doerflein, Janet Zimmermann, Kathy Helphinstine, Sharon Stenger, Gary Doerflein, Judy Thomas, Donna Studer. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jean Doerflein; grandchildren, Christina Holland, Kelly Holland, and Zackary Myers; siblings, David and Jimmy Doerflein. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4 Fairfield, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



