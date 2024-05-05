Pierce, Donald Lee "Don"



Donald (Don) Lee Pierce, age 91, of Miamisburg passed away peacefully on Thursday April 25, 2024. He was born May 22, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Del and Addie Pierce. Don retired from the U.S. Post office in 1998 after 24 years of service. Don was a graduate of Miamisburg Hight School, Class of 1950 and a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Don was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 11th Airborne stationed at Ft. Campbell, Ky. A longtime member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge 1645, where he served as Govenor for 2 years and attained the highest and most coveted degree of the Order, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit. He was also a member of the Miamisburg American Legion and the Germantown Eagles. Don was an athlete and a lover of all sports. In his younger years he played baseball in the minor leagues, as an adult he played softball and golfed into his 80's. He was an inductee into the Dayton Softball hall of Fame and the State of Ohio Officials Hall of Fame. Don officiated baseball, basketball, football and softball for 30 years. He is survived by his wonderful children, Donna Jo (Mike) Caudill, Michael (Kim) Pierce, Kimberly (Jerry) Coffey, Becky McCord, and step-daughter Tonya (John) Leach; His loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; 4 sisters Carole (Norman) Leist, Mary Maley, Marcia (Ron) Barnhart, Debbie (Tony) Rose; brother Art (Lee) Pierce ad sister-n-law Joy Pierce; as well as numerous niece, nephews and friends. He is Preceded in death by his parents; lovng wife of 34 years Adra(Andy) Pierce; 3 brothers, Barney, Jerry, and Mike Pierce; brother-n-law Chuck Maley.



Services are pending. Don made the decision to donate his body to the Wright State Medical School. Donations on behalf of Don Pierce can be made to the MS Foundation.



