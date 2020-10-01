PICKLES, Ramon

PICKLE, Ramon Herald "Pickles" Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 19, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Stephen and Elsie Pickle. He is preceded in death by brother, Stephen Pickle; sister Patricia Williams; son-in-law, Richard Detamore and grandson, Thomas Detamore. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Anne Pickle; daughters, Pam Detamore and Karen Prater; four grandchildren, Mathias, Andrea, Jessica (Jeff), and Zachary (Jacqueline); eight great- grandchildren, Caleb, Katelyn, Jacob, Quentin, Kyndryk, Luciana, Richard, and William; He is also survived by numerous close family members, friends, and his special Springer Spaniel, Duke. Pickles was a good man who loved family, friends, and believed in God and his country. Memorial Gathering will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Memorial Service will be officiated at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

