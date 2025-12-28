CAVALLARO-WARREN, PHYLLIS



Phyllis Cavallaro-Warren, 65, passed away December 19, 2025. She was born November 10, 1960, the daughter of Philip T. and Jane A. (Wheeler) Cavallaro. Phyllis graduated from Shawnee High School in 1979 and dedicated her life to caring for others. She worked as an ER nurse at Community Hospital, where her compassion and calm presence touched countless lives, and later served as the clinical care managing nurse at Dole. A devoted Ohio State football fan, she never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Buckeyes. Phyllis was truly a people person with a huge heart, making everyone laugh, and always putting others before herself. Most of all, she was a saint in her unwavering devotion, lovingly caring for her husband, Rick, for eight years. Phyllis is survived by her mother, siblings Judy (Jim) Pierce, Terry Cavallaro, and Jerry (Crystal Ann) Cavallaro; nieces and nephews Landon Pierce, Lynsi Pierce, Logan Pierce, Romana Cavallaro; and Kristin, Christopher, and Justin Cavallaro. She is preceded in death by her father and husband Rick. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 2nd from 5-7pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 3rd at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video, to send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





