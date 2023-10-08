Phlips, Maria T.



PHLIPS, Maria T., 89, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2023 in SOIN Medical Center. She was born in Aalst, Belgium on February 5, 1934 the daughter of Ludovicus B. and Valentine (VanDeMaele) Wauters. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Black; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philemon in 2017, a daughter, Marie Miller and a son, Albert Phlips. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Mark Meyer officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Yellow Springs.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com