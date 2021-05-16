<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PHIPPS, Martin Edwin<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 52, of Brookville, passed away May 7, 2021. Memorial visitation, 12-2 pm, Friday, May 21st, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, OH.</font><br/>
