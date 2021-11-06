journal-news logo
PHIPPS, Larry

PHIPPS, Larry Gene

Larry Gene Phipps, 73, passed away October 30, 2021, and was born August 20, 1948. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Phipps; his children,

Regina (Chad) Robinson, Jeannie Phipps, Larry Scott Phipps, and Lashanta (Mike) Carter; his 9 grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Phipps, Sharon (Bob) Russell, Darrel (Debbie) Phipps, John Phipps, Gary (Diana) Phipps, Dale Phipps, Doug (Pattie) Phipps, Michael (Robin) Phipps, and Jeff Phipps; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin and Pansy Lee Phipps; his siblings, Paul Phipps, Jerry Phipps, and Charlotte Phipps; and one granddaughter, Abby Jenss. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

