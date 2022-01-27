PHIPPS, Constance R.



75, of Fairfield, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, with family by her side.



She was born to the late Gordon C. Baker and Janice C. Baker on Nov. 29, 1946. She graduated from Garfield High School and attended Miami University.



She is survived by the love of her life Dale C. Phipps whom she married in May 22, 1965. She is also survived by two brothers, Mike Baker and Charlie Baker; two daughters, Wendy (Mark) Wiederhold and Dana Phipps; six grandchidren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Billie K.



Samuelson.



She loved to write poetry, and was an avid quilter. She also enjoyed watching old movies, and sporting events, especially football.



A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2022, at 1pm at Zettler funeral home, Hamilton, Ohio. Friends can call on the family from 12pm to 1pm.

