PHILPOTT, Richard "Dick" H. Age 84, of Waynesville, passed away Tues., Sept, 8, 2020, at Miami Valley South Hospital. He served in the Army Reserves from 1953-1963, the later part serving as one of the instructors. He worked over 40 years in the insurance industry, first at State Farm, the majority of his time at Mutual of Omaha, and ultimately retiring as an underwriter working on his own. He was elected and served several years on the Waynesville Village Council. He was also a member of the Waynesville Rotary Club, where he helped lead the booth during the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. He supported the school for many years by attending almost all of the high school boys and girls basketball games and the high school football games. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Lebsock and Kim Slater and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lee; two sons, Don Philpott and Eric (Daphne, who Dick affectionally called "Queen") Philpott; 10 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry (Kathy) Philpott. A celebration of life service will be held 3 PM Sat., Sept. 12 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. The family will receive friends 1 - 3 PM Sat. at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the Lytle United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

