Phillips, Robert H. "Butch"



Robert H. Phillips, fondly known as "Butch", left us on June 24, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on September 5, 1939, Butch was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, serving with honor before returning home to create a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For full remembrances, visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com