PHILLIPS, John

PHILIPS, Sr., John E.



John E. Philips, Sr., 61, a resident of Springfield, for 18 years, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, in his home



surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 23, 1959, in Almont, Michigan, the son of Chester and Ida (Prince)



Phillips. Mr. Phillips enjoyed hunting, fishing and Nascar and he was retired from I.S.P. Coatings. He was a graduate of Almont High School. Survivors include his wife; Kim (Ketchum) Phillips, his daughter; Jenny Phillips, his sons; John Philips Jr. and Mark Phillips, his granddaughters; Lexi Phillips, Laney Phillips and Skylar Busick, his grandsons; John Philips III, Tyler Thurman, Bryce Phillips, Taylor Huffman, Trevor Huffman and Liam Phillips, one sister; Louise (Aug) Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his



sisters; Alice Phillips and Sue Mitchell, his brother-in-law;



Robert Prater, his brother; Clifford Phillips and his nephews; Clifford "Cliff" Phillips, Nick Mitchel and Chester Mitchel.



A gathering of family and friends will be held



from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks are requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

