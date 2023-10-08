Phillips, Donald Lee



Donald L. Phillips, a beloved father, grandfather, great­grandfather, brother and successful businessman, passed away on September 22, 2023, at the age of 88. Born on June 25, 1935 in Dayton Ohio, Don grew up with a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He was an entrepreneur at heart and went on to build two thriving businesses, the Mandalay Banquet Center and Quality Food & Vending. Don is survived by his loving sister, Joyce Fisher. Children, Missy Randall (Keith Randall), Cindy Perry, Teresa Lewandowski (Chet Lewandowski) and Steve Phillips (Jocelyn Phillips). Grandchildren: Michelle Meals, Lindsey Ouimet, Tara Randall, Heather O'Hair, Logan Randall, Morgan Shauer,Josiah, Eliana, Gabriel, Learen, and Raynene Phillips. He also held a special place in his heart for his seven great-grandchildren. He is reunited in eternal peace with his beloved first wife, Judith Phillips, second wife Cay Phillips and brother Ace Phillips, who preceded him in death. For service information contact the family at 513-508-2158.



