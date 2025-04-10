Phillips, Donald Craig



Donald Craig Phillips, age 74, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at his home. Donald was born in Springfield, OH on March 4, 1951 to the late Philip and Ruth (Frank) Phillips. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School class of 1969. He graduated from the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan in 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He then went on to earn a Masters of Business Administration at Indiana University graduating in 1974 on a Fellowship Scholarship from GMI. Donald Phillips was an entrepreneur and worked relentlessly to build his companies. Along with his passion for work, his focus in life was his family. He loved to travel the world, was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the UD Flyers. Donald was a generous man and really loved to help people and built many relationships in the business world that became lifelong friendships both domestically and internationally. Outside of business, he never met a stranger and truly loved to plan and host family events. His motto in life was "Never, Never, Never Give Up", and "Take a Zicam". Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Lilly (Fronista) Phillips; his two sons, Bryan Phillips, Benjamin (Heather) Phillips; their mother, Nancy Phillips; Lindsey Phillips and her fiancé, Andrew Alexander, Nathan Phillips, Lauren Phillips and Bryson & Grayson; his two grandchildren, Grace and Sam Phillips. Donald is also survived by his sister Patricia Kincaid (Tom), David Phillips (Diane), and Richard Phillips (Lori), and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation for Donald will be Sunday, April 13, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton OH. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



