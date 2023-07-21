Phillips, Brenda A.



Brenda Ann Phillips, age 62, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly July 6, 2023. She was born October 24, 1960, the daughter of John E. and Betty Charlene (Hackney) Slaughter.



In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Phillips, and brothers: Greg Collins and William Dean Collins Jr.



She is survived by children: Ciann M. Phillips and Marcus (Shelly) Phillips; nieces: Tiffany (Terry) Howe and Faith (Brad) Dungan; grandchildren: Allison and Kendall Phillips; Damon Fourman and Logan Sparks; great grandchildren August Rhea and Sterling Fourman, as well as a host of other family and friends.



She was a longtime employee with Gardens Alive Nursery (formerly Spring Hill Nursery). This job gave her the opportunity to garden and work with flowers, which she really enjoyed. She loved music, the outdoors and she especially loved her cat Smokey.



Services will be held 5 PM Friday, July 28th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 4 PM Friday until the time of service.



Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral