Phillips, Alvaretta Ann



Alvaretta Ann Phillips was born November 2, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Emma Winton and Alvin Phillips. She was called home Friday, October 26, 2024 by the heavenly father above. Alvaretta graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1972 and was a retiree of Alpine Products. She was also a loyal newspaper carrier for Dayton Daily News for over 30 years. Alvaretta was proceeded in death by her mother Emma Winton (Aubrey Winton), Alvin Phillips Sr. (Ruby Phillips), George Young and Great Grandson Amorie Bell. Alvaretta leaves to cherish her daughters Miniki Young, Shawn Phillips, Brittney Stewart, Brother Alvin Phillips Jr. Grandchildren Jeanette Young (Cherokee Love), Keith Hunter, Le'Teresa Trammel (Carlos Dorsey), Devante Roebuck, Keveon Young, De'Le'Shantae Bell, La'Shawna Garrett Ja'Mya Stewart McCray and Jeremiah Stewart. Great Grandchildren Jay'mal Whitfield, Autumn Young, Demetrius Dorsey, Lyric Dorsey, Ke'Veon Young, Kayden Murphy, Ka'Myiah Young, Kyi'Airr Young, Kristian Young, Keith Hunter, Kayden Hunter, King Hunter, King Legend Roebuck, King Noah Sojo, King Messiah Sojo, Amorie Bell, Amour Bell. Special mentions to John Moses, Dorothy Phillips, loving son Fred Conner and a host of family and friends.



Funeral services for Alvaretta Phillips are Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406, 9-11 family visitation, 10-11 Family to receive friends and family. Services start at 11.



