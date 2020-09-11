PHILLIPS, Alger "Al" Alger L. Phillips (Al), 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Mass of Christian burial at St. Luke Catholic Church, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 am. Gathering of friends at 10:00 am, until mass begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, St. Luke Catholic Church or School.

