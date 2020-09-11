X

PHILLIPS, Alger

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Alger "Al" Alger L. Phillips (Al), 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Mass of Christian burial at St. Luke Catholic Church, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 am. Gathering of friends at 10:00 am, until mass begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, St. Luke Catholic Church or School.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.