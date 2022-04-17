PHILLIPPI, Jane



Of Centerville. A beautiful bird soaring overhead, a photograph from another country or an unexpected call from Greg or Dan, would certainly capture and keep Jane's undivided



attention. Gentle, consistent, intentional and loyal are the words the three grandchildren used to describe their much loved grandmother, Jane, a native Hoosier, was born to Ted and Verna Raper in Bedford, Indiana, on February 8, 1930, along with her sister, Rosanne Bodman and brother, Ted Raper. She was a proud "Brazil High Red Devil" and valedictorian of her graduating class at Brazil Senior High school. Jane went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, while being an active member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She further pursued a Master of Education degree from Wright State University and went on to teach art with the Dayton City Schools. Jane dabbled in many different art mediums, but more recently spent her time crafting a somewhat contemporary swing with her watercolor paintings. She was a locally known artist in Dayton and was recognized in multiple juried competitions. Nita Leland spotlighted one of Jane's watercolor paintings, Magnolias Squared, in her book titled, "Exploring Color Workshop". Jane loved to travel. Her thirst for different cultures took she and her husband, Conrad, to seven continents. Her most treasured highlights were adventuring down the Amazon River and their expedition to the island country of Greenland. Conrad and Jane moved to Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio, in 2000, where together they enjoyed each other, and all that life had to offer. Our mother and grandmother was devoted to her husband, Conrad Phillippi, of 27 wonderful years. She is survived by her two sons, Greg and Dan Cook, daughter-in-law Linda Cook, three grandchildren, Leah Broersma and her husband Mark



Broersma, Amy Cook, Christian Cook and one great-granddaughter, August Rose Broersma. She is also survived by



Conrad's son Ed Phillippi, grandson Joseph Phillippi, daughter and son-in-law Charlotte and James Watchel. Jane passed away on Friday, April 1st, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in Jane's honor at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, in the Wholeness of Life Chapel at Bethany Village, 6443 Far Hills Avenue, Washington Township, Ohio 45459. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Miamisburg Art Gallery; 16 North Main Street, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Mom, long live your legacy of enduring devotion and unending gentle care: you will be forever missed and



always deeply loved- Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to



