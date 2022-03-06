PHILLIPI, Conrad M.



Was born in Dayton, on October 10, 1929. He passed away February 26, 2022, at age 92. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale M. and Esther Harley Phillippi and his wife of 35 years Elizabeth Joann Shannon. Conrad is survived by his



second wife of 27 years Jane R. Phillippi and her son and daughter-in-law Greg and Linda Cook of Roswell, Georgia, their children and grandchildren and Dan Cook of Dayton; his son Edward M. Phillippi of Dayton; his daughter and



son-in-law Charlotte and James Wachtel of Amesville, Ohio, their daughter and son-in-law Sonita and Maarten Uijt de Haag of Berlin, Germany, and their children; and his grandson, Joseph M. Phillippi of Dayton. Conrad was a lifelong



scientist and inventor. A graduate of The Ohio State University in Physics, he worked as a civilian for the USAF at Eglin AFB in Florida and at Wright-Patterson in Fairborn. He worked in the early space program, laser and computer technologies and was recognized with numerous awards for his achievements and discoveries. Conrad was a loving and attentive father, grandfather and spouse, a man of great knowledge and



integrity who loved learning and discovery on a wide range of topics. He enjoyed traveling with his second wife as they



explored many parts of the globe. He was hard working, fun loving, adventuresome, and always appreciative of a humorous situation. Conrad was always there to offer a helping hand or guidance for those who needed him, and he is deeply missed by his family. An informal memorial gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 9, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wright Library in Oakwood in his name would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

