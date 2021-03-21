PHELPS, Evie



Evie Phelps, 80 of Palm Coast, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021.



Known for his wise words, his one-liners, and his gentle spirit, Evie had a knack for turning strangers into friends. He was a lifelong lover of jazz who played both alto and tenor



saxophone. His garden was



always a point of pride, and his



passion for the outdoors inspired his woodworking craft later in life. Evie retired from the City of Dayton, Ohio, as a



correction officer in 1996 and moved to Palm Coast, Florida, with his family in 2004.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; his sons, Demone and Kevin; his daughter, Ashley; his three grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; his sisters, Juanita and Irma; his brother and sisters-in-law; and his many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parent; his grandson, Javon; his two brothers; and four of his sisters.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Phelps family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences can be made at



