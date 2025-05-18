PFEIFFER (Rosendahl), Claire A.



PFEIFFER, Claire Ann (Rosendahl), 93, of Centerville, died peacefully on Saturday, May 10, 2025. She was born on March 31, 1932. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1950 and the Athenaeum of Ohio's teacher preparation program. She married David L. Pfeiffer on June 26, 1954. Before starting their family, Claire taught elementary school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Hamilton, Ohio, and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Dayton, Ohio. Claire was an active member of St. Rita's Parish, St. Albert the Great Parish, and Alter High School. She enjoyed her commitments and contributions to The Christ Child Society of Dayton, The Garden Club of Dayton, and The TWIG Auxiliary of Dayton Children's Hospital. She loved crafting, flower arranging, home design, and cooking. She was masterful in planning and problem-solving. A creative hostess, Claire helped create lifelong adventures and treasured memories with her beloved family of friends from Christopher Avenue, Winding Ridge and Murrell Neighborhoods. Her greatest joy was her family and the life she and her beloved husband of 57 years created together. Claire is survived by her four children: Craig (Cissy) Pfeiffer of Oregon, Lauren (Gary) Childs of Michigan, Julie Pfeiffer of Cincinnati, Tim (Susan) Pfeiffer of Colorado, five grandchildren: Austin (Erin) Pfeiffer, Haley (Mike) Katz, Drew (Hannah) Pfeiffer, Ally, and Sam Pfeiffer and six great-grandchildren: Silas, Lucy, Marco, and Blaise Pfeiffer, Zoey and Ryder Katz, and many nieces and nephews. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Pfeiffer and his parents, Lawrence A. and Marjorie J. Pfeiffer, her parents, Margaret and Warren Rosendahl, and a brother, Warren Rosendahl, Jr., in-laws, Mary (Emery) Csizma, Sally (Bob) Menker, Robert (Sue) Pfeiffer, and Thomas Pfeiffer. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, May 19, 2025, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial in Claire's honor will be celebrated beginning at Noon with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The Pfeiffer family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Vienna Springs Health Campus and Hospice of Dayton for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com