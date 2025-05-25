Pfaff, Danny Flynn



Danny Flynn Pfaff, age 70, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He was born in 1954 in Somerset, KY to the late Minnie Pope and Harold Pfaff. Along with his parents, Danny was preceded in death by half-sister, Shirley Bennett. He is survived by his sister, Janet (Don) Deskins; step-sisters, Lou Ann (Con) Gubser and Diane (Doug) Cooper; a whole slew of nieces & nephews; as well as numerous friends & loved ones. A visitation will be from 11 AM  1 PM Monday, June 2, 2025 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services will be at 1 PM Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Nate Moore officiating. A graveside service will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



