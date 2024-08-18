Peyton, Robert D. "Bob"



Robert D. "Bob" Peyton, age 83, passed away peacefully at Grandview Hospital on August 14, 2024. He was born on April 30, 1941, in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, the son of the late William C. and Lena (Rash) Peyton. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Peyton; son, BJ Peyton; daughter, Wendy Brewer. He is survived by wife, Patricia (Black) Peyton; granddaughters, Sandy McIntosh, Jennifer Scofield; great-granddaughter, Payton McIntosh; son-in-law, Terry Brewer; and step-sons, Ty and Todd Prudhomme. Bob was a member of the Dayton Autobody Association and was a member of the HH Square-dancers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 11am-12pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel with service beginning at 12pm. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Full obituary can be found by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



