PEYTON, Juanita



Juanita Peyton, age 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at her home, as was her wish, on March 15, 2022. She was born August 11, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Imogene Robinett. She is preceded in death by her sons, Clinton, Douglas and Dean Peyton; she is survived by her daughters, Debra (Robert) Thorpe, Lauren Tucker; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; close cousins Mike and Jerry Robinett; and her very loyal cat Mitzy. Juanita was a loving nurse to the Dayton community for over 30 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional love and care. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at



Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering. Juanita will be laid to rest at David's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Juanita's memory. Please



