PETRY, Arlene B.



Age 90, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lowell; parents, (Hazel and Raymond Brown); brother, (Jim Brown); son-in-law, (Tim Donohoo). She was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Phillipsburg, where she served her congregation in various capacities over the years. She also was a cafeteria worker for Brookville Local Schools and a big supporter of Brookville High School Athletics. Arlene is survived by daughters, Patty (Danny) Baker and Janet (Curt) Schreier; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, (Geneva Moore); brother, (John Brown); and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at Phillipsburg Emanuel Lutheran Church, 44 East Main Street, Phillipsburg, Ohio. Memorial services to follow at the church at 1:30 PM, with Pastor Joe Bartczak officiating. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brookville High School Athletic Dept., 1 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, OH 45309 or Emanuel Lutheran Church, 44 E. Main St., Phillipsburg, OH 45354.

