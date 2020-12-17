PETREY, Katherine M.



Age 82, of Northridge, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was born to Lonzo & Ethel McCoy on May 31, 1938, in Wilder, Tennessee. Katherine loved and cared for many animals, especially cats, during her life. She loved to go to the theater to see scary movies and especially enjoyed the popcorn. She also enjoyed going to the thrift store with her sister, Vernoy & her friend, Shirley. Preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Petrey; sisters, Joanne McCoy & Pauline Crain; brothers, Slim McCoy, Lloyd McCoy & Ewall McCoy, Jr. Survived by her daughter, Teresa Petrey, and daughter-in-law, Katie DeCosta, of Northridge; sons, Steve Petrey, of Northridge, and Bill Petrey, Jr. of Florida; sister, Alice Vernoy Gibbons; grandchildren, Lori Willis (Jerry), William Joe Petrey & Robin Rosey Petrey; great-granddaughter, Ashley Peyton (Alex); great-great-grandson, Bentley; loved like a daughter, Sue Morris; her beloved cat, Orangey Boy; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family would like to thank the heroes at SKLD New Lebanon for their care of Katherine, aka Meemaw, and special thanks to hospice nurse, Jenny



Powell. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at the



Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Chaplain Randy Reed, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, 12-noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Masks are required. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

